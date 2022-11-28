Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ryan S. Napierski Sells 25,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %
NUS traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 551,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,730. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
