Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 345.3% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.01. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.