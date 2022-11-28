Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 345.3% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.01. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $2,303,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 191.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

