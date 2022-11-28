NXM (NXM) Price Up 8.2% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $39.21 or 0.00238482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $258.57 million and $13,495.32 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

