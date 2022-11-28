Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Insider Purchases £32,128.07 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) insider Murray Steele bought 60,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £32,128.07 ($37,989.91).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £276.49 million and a PE ratio of 680.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.61. Octopus Apollo VCT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.61).

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Octopus Apollo VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.