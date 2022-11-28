Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.32. The stock had a trading volume of 679,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.27.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.