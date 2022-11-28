Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 65,786 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 65,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £76,311.76 ($90,235.02).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,196.41).

On Friday, November 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,003 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £34,503.45 ($40,798.69).

On Friday, November 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 14,628 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £17,261.04 ($20,410.36).

On Friday, October 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,845 ($2,181.62).

On Friday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($43,632.49).

On Friday, September 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 29,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £37,410 ($44,235.54).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBT traded up GBX 7.45 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 129.45 ($1.53). 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £57.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.47. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.14).

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Featured Articles

