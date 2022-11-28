Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 83,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,615 shares.The stock last traded at $62.07 and had previously closed at $60.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,454,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
