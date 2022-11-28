Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 83,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,615 shares.The stock last traded at $62.07 and had previously closed at $60.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,454,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.