OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $282,676.41 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

