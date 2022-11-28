Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. 4,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Omnicell by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

