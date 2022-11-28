Ontology Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.51 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Ontology has a total market cap of $153.32 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.31 or 0.07239943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

