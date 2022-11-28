OpenBlox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $129,393.99 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $129,393.99 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

