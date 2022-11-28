Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORINY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

