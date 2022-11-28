Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 75,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Orogen Royalties Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

