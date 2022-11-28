Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OVCHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
OVCHY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 21,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.52.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
