PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

