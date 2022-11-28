PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
About PageGroup
