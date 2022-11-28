Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Palace Capital Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 210 ($2.48) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.46 million and a P/E ratio of 396.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.65.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

Palace Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Simpson bought 8,471 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.56 ($23,639.07).

(Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.