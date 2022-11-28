Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.35. 16,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

