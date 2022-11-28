Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.35. 16,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.
About Pan Pacific International
