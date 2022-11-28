Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,009. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.54. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $192,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

