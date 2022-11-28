PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given a $8.25 Price Target by Ascendiant Capital Markets Analysts

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
PAVmed Stock Performance
PAVM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
