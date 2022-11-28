PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given a $8.25 Price Target by Ascendiant Capital Markets Analysts

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PAVmed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PAVmed by 777.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

