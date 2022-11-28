Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Financial Analysis

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and CONX (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.8% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of CONX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CONX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Paya and CONX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paya
|2.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|CONX
|N/A
|-90.87%
|4.48%
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paya and CONX, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Paya
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|CONX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Paya currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than CONX.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Paya and CONX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paya
|$249.40 million
|4.39
|-$3.10 million
|$0.06
|138.02
|CONX
|N/A
|N/A
|$19.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
CONX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.
Summary
Paya beats CONX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.
About CONX
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry. CONX Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.
