Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Volatility and Risk

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -9.14 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.25

Analyst Ratings

Pear Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pear Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.95%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 94.55%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

