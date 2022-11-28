Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.06

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 500545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDOT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

