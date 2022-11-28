Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PXPHF remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Monday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile
