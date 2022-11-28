Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $11.07 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

