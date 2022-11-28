Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.77. 43,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,023. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

