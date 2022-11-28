Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

