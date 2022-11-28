Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes Profile

Shares of HHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.80. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

