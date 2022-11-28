Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

