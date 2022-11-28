Piper Sandler Cuts CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target to $53.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 265.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CINC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CINC traded down $12.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,967. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

