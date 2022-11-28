Piper Sandler Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $91.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $116.22.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

