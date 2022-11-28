Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88,872.72

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $63.26 million and approximately $88,872.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00243766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00058933 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,730,759 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

