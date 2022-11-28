PlayDapp Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and $6.12 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

