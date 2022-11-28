Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 273.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at $38,989,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $9.33 on Monday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

