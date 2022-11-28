Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $17.53 during midday trading on Monday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.
Plus500 Company Profile
