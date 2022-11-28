Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $17.53 during midday trading on Monday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

