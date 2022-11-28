Polygon Achieves Market Cap of $7.19 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Polygon has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.19 billion and $314.33 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.37 or 0.07561916 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00485289 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.87 or 0.29517552 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.
