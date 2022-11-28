Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PFODF stock remained flat at $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

