Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 3,056 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 489,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,899,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after buying an additional 615,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

