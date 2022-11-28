Prom (PROM) Price Up 7% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Prom has a market capitalization of $79.82 million and $5.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00026868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,278.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00237696 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23861983 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,844,283.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

