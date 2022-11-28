Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Proto Labs Stock Down 5.1 %
Proto Labs stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 275,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,084. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
