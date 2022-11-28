Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Down 5.1 %

Proto Labs stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 275,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,084. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 49.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.