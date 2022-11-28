Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 54,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PVCT stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 116,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,805. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

