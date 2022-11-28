Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 16.7%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 106,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 51,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

