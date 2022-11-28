PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNLRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $5.60 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

