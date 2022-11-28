PVH Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

PVH has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Shares of PVH opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

