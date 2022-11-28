Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Up 0.1 %

QGEN stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.