QITMEER NETWORK 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,539.50 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00012312 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $2,539.50 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.0324843 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,104.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

