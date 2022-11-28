Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RJF traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.18. 13,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,553. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

