Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

11/15/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $130.00.

11/14/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $85.00.

11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $120.00.

11/9/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $60.00.

11/7/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $124.00 to $80.00.

11/7/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $80.00.

11/3/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – IAC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IAC Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

Get IAC Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 96.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.