Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $75.00.
- 11/15/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $130.00.
- 11/14/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $85.00.
- 11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $120.00.
- 11/9/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $60.00.
- 11/7/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $80.00.
- 11/3/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – IAC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.
In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
