ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.40 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.40 million and $6,872.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00452899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00032479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00018045 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.