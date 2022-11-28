Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $442,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $396.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
