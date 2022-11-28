Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 712,022 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,156,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,022 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 38,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 209,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 408,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,670. The company has a market capitalization of $453.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.